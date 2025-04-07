On-loan Milan striker makes ‘take me with you’ MLS plea to Christian Pulisic

AC Milan and England forward Tammy Abraham has seemingly kept the door open to an MLS switch in the future, but will likely only make the move on one condition.

The 27-year-old attacker is currently on loan with the Rossoneri from Serie A rivals AS Roma, having initially made the move from the Premier League to Italy back in 2021.

Moving to the San Siro meant a link-up with former Blues stars Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, as well as current USMNT skipper Christian Pulisic – who also played with Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has resurrected his career in Italy, after struggling to make his mark in the Premier League, and is Milan’s top goalscorer and assist-maker in all competitions in what has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Serie A giants.

And it appears that his relationship with Abraham is also as strong as ever, with the striker recently telling CBS Sports that he has even suggested that should Pulisic ever head for the MLS, he may well follow suit.

“If the subject of America came up, I told him if they were willing to offer him a deal, he should take me along with him,” he said.

“You never know, things in football. You never know life and God’s plans, so if it came one day, you know, absolutely.”

Pulisic making plans for eventual MLS switch

Pulisic has yet to play in MLS, having transferred to German side Borussia Dortmund as a 15-year-old before moving to Chelsea and eventually Milan.

However, he has previously admitted that he plans to end up back on home soil.

“I hopefully have some great years in Europe ahead of me,” Pulisic told The Athletic in 2024. “I’m loving my time here, so of course, MLS is not in my head at the moment.

“But, yeah, at the end of my career? Absolutely.”

If he did move back home home then a switch to Philadelphia Union has been mooted, given how the 26-year-old is a Pennsylvania native.

As for Abraham, who won the last of his 11 England caps against Italy in the Nations League in June 2022, the frontman has scored just three goals and provided three assists in 26 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.

