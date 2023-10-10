One Arsenal reject chosen over another in expected move, with transfer miss rectified almost three years on

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is on the verge of signing for Real Betis, whose manager Manuel Pellegrini originally wanted him when he left the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

Sokratis spent two-and-a-half years as an Arsenal player, but did not play in his final six months at the club until his deal was ripped up in January 2021. He went on to return to his native Greece for the first time in over a decade by signing for Olympiacos.

The defender’s spell with Olympiacos ended at the culmination of last season and he has been on the lookout for a new employer ever since.

Now, it appears he has found one. According to Be Soccer, Real Betis have chosen him as the free-agent defender they will make an offer to after an injury to Marc Bartra in their backline.

READ MORE: Arteta super hot on €30m winger as Arsenal plan gifts Jadon Sancho dream move

Reports had recently suggested that as well as Sokratis, another ex-Arsenal defender in the shape of Shkodran Mustafi (who recently left Levante and also previously played for Valencia) was on the shortlist, but the latest is that it is the Greece international who has been chosen.

Be Soccer confirms Pellegrini, who has been in charge of Betis since 2020, wanted to sign Sokratis after Arsenal let him go in 2021. At the time, though, his salary would have taken them over budget.

Now, after selling Luiz Felipe to Al-Ittihad in the summer, Betis are able to accommodate Sokratis, so negotiations with the 35-year-old are underway. The report does not mention what kind of contract could be on offer to him, but it would presumably be a short-term arrangement.

Sokratis to Spain for first time

Sokratis has never played in La Liga before, but has built up a range of experience in the Greek, Italian, German and English top flights, so could be about to tick off another high-profile destination.

Real Betis are competing in the Europa League this season, in the same group as Rangers. Domestically, they are seventh in La Liga after eight games.

Their squad also contains Sokratis’ former Arsenal colleague Hector Bellerin, as well as other players who have operated in the Premier League before such as Claudio Bravo, Marc Roca and Ayoze Perez.

DON’T MISS: Arteta secures Odegaard replacement for £15m more than expected as big Arsenal vision takes shape