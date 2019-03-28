One condition key as Arsenal hope to beat Man Utd to €50m midfielder

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Cagliari star Nicolo Barella rest on them finishing in the top four this season, a report claims.

Recent reports suggested that the Gunners sent a delegation to watch Barella in action for Italy over the weekend, while speculation in Italy has claimed that AC Milan were the latest side to have begun discussions with Cagliari over a potential summer deal.

It was claimed in January that the Sardinian club rejected a bid from Manchester United, while Liverpool and Spurs have also been credited with interest.

It was also reported that Barella could have secured a move to Chelsea in January with a €50million fee agreed between the two clubs, but he chose instead to reject it.

Now, a fresh report from the Mirror (via Sportsmole) states that Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants the club to sign Barella this summer.

However, their pursuit of the 22-year-old could depend on whether they can secure Champions League football again for next season, the report claims.

They can achieve that by either finishing in the top four of the Premier League or by winning the Europa League, in which they face Napoli in the quarter-finals next month.

