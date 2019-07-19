One key reason cited as Barcelona end pursuit of €60m Man Utd star

Barcelona have ended their interest in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, according to the latest reports.

Recent speculation from Spain had suggested that the Catalan giants were poised to swoop for the Sweden international as soon as United tied up the signing of Harry Maguire.

They Red Devils are understood to have submitted an opening £70million bid earlier this month, while there were claims at the weekend that an improved bid of £80m had been made.

It has been suggested that a fee of as much as £90m could be demanded by the Foxes as they stand firm on their prized asset.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Don Balon claimed that United could ask for around £54million to facilitate an exit.

However, Spanish outlet Marca provide an update on Barca’s pursuit of Lindelof, and it is positive news for United fans.

They claim that the Blaugrana have decided that they will keep the four centre-backs currently in their ranks – namely Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo.

There are believed to be concerns over the fitness of Umtiti, who has had problems with a knee injury, however they will keep him in the hope he rediscovers his form from the previous year.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!