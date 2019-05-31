Liverpool have named the 23 players who will be on duty for the Saturday’s Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid.

The Reds go head to head with their Premier League rivals at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night for the right to be crowned champions of Europe – you can read our comprehensive guide to the Champions League final right here.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will fly out to Madrid on Friday afternoon, with the Reds manager due to face the media in the Spanish capital early Friday evening.

In the meantime, all but Naby Keita of Liverpool’s senior stars will be on duty on Saturday night, with the Guinean midfielder failing to overcome his groin injury and Klopp refusing to bow to pressure back in Africa to play the former RB Leipzig man.

That means there’s a place in the matchday squad for injury doubt Roberto Firmino, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also included after continuing his recovery from a long-term injury.

There’s also places on the bench for two men yet to make their debuts for the club in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and forward Rhian Brewster. Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones are ommited.

The likes of Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge and Simon Mignolet take their place in a Liverpool squad for probably the final time.

UEFA’s decision to allow clubs to field 12 substitutes in the final means all 23 players named in Liverpool’s travelling party will, at the very least, be guaranteed a place on the substitutes bench.

Liverpool squad to face Tottenham in the Champions League final:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Simon Mignolet, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Alberto Moreno

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Rhian Brewster