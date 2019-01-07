Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rejected the chance to become new Real Madrid boss because of one key reason, a report claims.

Real recently confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as their permanent manager following his somewhat successful spell in caretaker charge.

Argentinian Solari made nearly 150 appearances for Real as a player in the early 2000s and returned to the club in 2013 as youth coach.

Last season’s Champions League winners Real have fallen 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table and had been strongly linked with a move for Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino as well as Klopp.

According to the latest report from Don Balon, Los Blancos will not make a formal attempt to try and lure Klopp to the Bernabeu after he rejected the idea of taking the job.

The Spanish outlet claims that the former Dortmund boss has his heart set on winning a Premier League title with Liverpool.

His side are currently four points clear of second place Manchester City as they look to end a 19-year wait to become champions of England once again.