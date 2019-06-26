One major reason sees Real Madrid go cold on £100m Spurs star

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has cooled his interest in signing Christian Eriksen from Spurs for one reason, a report claims.

A report over claimed that Eriksen was so desperate to leave north London that he ‘packed up his north London house’ even before a disappointing performance in the Champions League final.

He certainly looked like a player whose mind was elsewhere, which was seemingly confirmed when he publicly stated his desire to leave less than a week later.

Eriksen has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane’s side have since turned their attentions to Paul Pogba.

And the final knock-out blow to Eriksen’s chances of a move to the Bernabeu seems to have come in the form of Zidane’s opinion of the player.

A report in Marca (via Sport Witness) reckons Eriksen is no longer even a Plan B if Real miss out on Pogba as Zidane thinks he ‘lacks the punch’ to be a Los Blancos player.

