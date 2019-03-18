One man still firmly in frame to take over at Man Utd claims pundit

Pundit Jamie Redknapp believes that Mauricio Pochettino is still firmly in the frame to take over at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils saw their unbeaten Premier League record under caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vanish with a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal before being knocked out of the FA Cup this weekend, again losing 2-0, this time to Wolves.

Though former treble winner Solskjaer looked set to be handed the reigns full-time after a stellar start, it has also been reported that no decision has yet been made over his future.

“Timing is everything in football. Manchester United had the perfect opportunity to announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager,” ex-England international Redknapp said in the Daily Mail.

“It was the morning after their sensational victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League when their interim manager’s stock could not have been higher.

“Instead, they held off. What are they waiting for? Are the club still to be convinced that he is their man?

“Solskjaer has more than exceeded expectations, propelling United into contention for the top four and getting them through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League against all odds.

“He has made a group of players who were performing well below par look like the multimillion-pound assets they truly are.

“He clearly has the support of his players, many of whom have gone on the record saying he should be appointed full-time.

“Solskjaer will feel he has more than proved himself but the longer United wait, the greater the risk that the feel-good factor begins to fade.

“Matters have been complicated by the return of Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid. Now that door has closed to Mauricio Pochettino, United are in pole position to try to tempt him away from Tottenham.

“Pochettino was the No 1 candidate to replace Jose Mourinho. He has an outstanding track record when it comes to improving players and has established Spurs as a top-four side, despite having his hands tied in the last two transfer windows.

“Regardless of Tottenham’s recent poor run of form, he remains the strongest candidate and would become an even more attractive option should United’s season not finish on a high.

“Whatever happens between now and May, Solskjaer’s reputation as a manager has been significantly enhanced.

“Whether he is sitting in the Old Trafford dugout next season, though, may depend on his ability to deliver Champions League football.”