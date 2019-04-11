One Man Utd star is coming in for praise after the Champions League loss to Barcelona, while Liverpool fans are debating who should partner Van Dijk against Chelsea – all in our forum.

Yes we lost the game anf Barca had close to 65% of the ball,but I thought we didnt do that bad at all,and MCT and Fred were very lively throughout the game.Rashford shouldnt have started the game as I heard he was ill before the game?! Not one shot on target is very poor,and again it felt like we played with 10 men- Pogba went MIA!

redblood

Cannot fault the effort but how many first team players do we need this summer???

I think we need six players and they all need to hit the ground running.

Anybody still rating Lingard?

Scholsey

I know Barca didnt even get out of the 1st gear,but I was really expecting a proper spanking last night,even thought @ home.

redblood

As for the usual boo boys slagging Smalling, thought he was our best defender once again last night and gave Messi a bloody nose to boot. As for Lindelof, he continues to underwhelm. I notice everyone on here conveniently failed to notice him get rinsed by one of the Wolves forwards late in the second half last week. Typical.

jm1502

One decent game here and there does not make Smalling indispensable he’s bang f ing average and has been since he’s been here! The shitshow he delivered against wolves was plain to see! He had a good game ,this guy was ok ,he wasn’t bad this that the other bottom line is we are s*** collectively and “friend of all” hasn’t a clue what he needs to do. I’ll predict this s***show will be over by December!

united_we_win

Agreed about players in the last year of their contract, if DDG doesn’t sign he’s got to be allowed go. It doesn’t make sense to let him go in Jan as a last ditch effort to make some money. Once they are in the final 24 months they should sign or be sold if they are stalling

killyboye

@homerjay. You are completely missing the point here. I am in agreement with you that De Gea must either sign a new contract or be sold this summer. What I am saying is that if De Gea is to be let go then we should sign a new GK before sanctioning his sale. I am talking about the sequence of events.

I remember when we sold Ronaldo it was clear for all of world football to see that we were in a desperate position and that is probably part of the reason why we failed to get a proper attacker in to replace him and ended up taking punts in the bargain basement on dross like Valencia, Owen, and Obertan.

Same with Pogba. If he wants out then we must sign a proper midfield player like Eriksen or Veratti before sanctioning his sale. These are simple things that a DoF’s KPIs would be built around but I fear our dear friend Woodward will always look at the dollar signs and maximizing on his “assets” before looking after the quality of the squad.

hatters

If we were to let DDG go, is this lad Dean Henderson truly good enough? He’s been talked up on numerous occasions with rumours that other big clubs are looking to bring him in as he won’t displace DDG here any time soon. Could he be the answer? Not looking at this from a bean counter POV, but the 100m+ we’d get for DDG could be well invested elsewhere if this lad was good enough.

killyboye

PSG,yes,Real Madrid,I cannot see it.What if DDG only wants Madrid??

redblood

Probably our toughest remaining home fixture. Chelsea currently sit 3rd and will to want to move far from that position if they want CL next year.

I was hoping they’d be sitting about 6th when we met them so they’re focus might have shifted to the EL but not so.

Theyll be all out to take something away from this fixture and our record against them at Anfield isn’t great.

Chelsea play tonight away to Prague so a little less recovery timr for them. Not to mention if they pick up any injuries.

I can see us reverting back to our solid midfield with Kieta dropped to the bench.

Whether that means the usual Hendo, Wij, Milner or not remains to be seen. I think I’d drop Milner to the bench also and have a midfield 3 of Fab, Wij and Hendo.

Milners a great man to have on for the last half hour with all his experience.

A possible question mark about whether to bring Matip back in or not. While Matip has been playing well, Lovren is the better overall centreback and one which Klopp really likes. Lovrens lack of game time could go against him and with him playing midweek it may have been just to give Matip a rest.

gingerlfc

This is a game we should win because Chelsea will have had 2 days less rest plus a long journey away in Europe, and also because we have the better team at this moment in time.

I expect to see Robertson, Matip and Wijnaldum back in the starting lineup. Wijnaldum in particular will be fully rested and raring to go to reclaim his place, and I’d play him alongside Fabinho and Henderson.

I would also bring on Keita, and Shaqiri or Origi, later on to cause even more havoc with their aggression, hopefully when we are winning

Songman

Fabhino Hendo abd winji in midfield

Matip has done nothing wrong since coming in and should start

Hazard is a concern and furious akways dies well againest us if he starts.

Hopefully Chelsea will need a result next week and their mind might be on that

They are a very good side in their day. Bobby needs to drop onto Jorginho.

Taa needs a hand againest hazard. He really is a worry

Very tough game but I’m always confident at home

It will nearly be 5 years to the day since Gerard’s misfortunate slip

City beat palace 2-0 that day aswell

Hopefully it goes in our fa our this time

What a horrible day that wad

Sean the sailor

No disrespect to our opponents, but they lost 2-0 to Everton just a few weeks ago, surely we can do even better?

But we have to be very careful and wary of this Hazard, and their other top players. If we press aggressively and put them under pressure right from the start, that should be enough to get a result.

Once again we need the Anfield faithful fully behind us

Songman

Matip has done lots wrong since coming in, very surprised a lot don’t see it. Lovren is the superior defender but it would depend on how fit he is.

Would be surprised to see Fabinho dropped, so I’d go with a Gini, Fab, Hendo midfield if everyone is fit.

Funny that the day we play these City play Palace, the same fixtures in 2014 when the momentum swung City’s way. Would be ironic and very nice if fortune reversed this time.

threeps

I can’t help but feel a tinge of Deja Vu for this fixture. I remember us being in a very buoyant mood 5 years ago when hosting Chelsea. We all believed it was in the bag and we’d just roll over Chelsea the way we had so many before in that 10/11 game win streak. Mourinho had other ideas though and although I’m glad he’s not in the dugout on Sunday, Sarri still has a lot of quality to undo us with. Hazard won’t play tonight meaning he’ll be fresh and can decide the game on his own if he’s in the mood. I just hope Klopp sets us up to be stubborn first and foremost and doesn’t underestimate Chelsea again.

robbieno_9