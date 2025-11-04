The manager merry-go-round has been in full swing this season as Nottingham Forest have thrown down the axe twice, while Manchester United and Liverpool have faced calls to join West Ham in sacking their bosses.

Wolves are the latest Premier League club to get rid of their manager, with Vitor Pereira’s overdue dismissal coming as his now-former side sits bottom of the table and winless in ten matches. This also ushers in a new leader of the sack race.

Nottingham Forest’s brainless decision to appoint Ange Postecoglou will be difficult to top this season, though Wolves were plotting a similarly bold decision, with a ‘shock return’ for Gary O’Neil on the cards around 11 months after he lost his job at Molineux until he sensibly decided to ‘withdraw himself from the process’ on Monday evening,

To give you lovely readers a look behind the curtain, by this point, we were too far along with this piece to put it in the bin. So you’re getting it anyway, you lucky devils.