One player from every Premier League club who urgently needs a January transfer: Man Utd winger, £30m Arsenal signing…

Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Ramsdale and Kalvin Phillips all need a move this month

There’s less than two weeks left in the January transfer window and a number of Premier League players are still looking to secure much-needed moves.

The mid-season transfer window gives out-of-favour players the chance to seek pastures new and get their careers back on track.

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Eric Dier and Ian Maatsen have already completed moves this month and other players will want to follow in their footsteps.

We’ve identified one player from every Premier League club who will currently have an eye on a switch elsewhere.

Arsenal – Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has had to adjust to life on the bench this season after being usurped by David Raya, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that the goalkeeper may ask for a move away in order to secure a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Aston Villa – Calum Chambers

Chambers is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and has turned out just three times in total, with all of those appearances coming in the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery recently revealed that the 28-year-old – who joined Villa from Arsenal in January 2022 – is free to leave the club this month.

Bournemouth – David Brooks

Brooks has struggled for game time under Andoni Iraola, making just two starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League in 2023/24.

The Wales international may be allowed to leave on loan and is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

His first #afcb goal in 745 days ❤️ What a moment for @DRBRooks15 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0OqqeAGiVC — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 30, 2023

Brentford – Charlie Goode

Goode is currently the sixth-choice centre-back at Brentford and should drop down to the Championship in search of regular first-team football.

Brighton – Cameron Peupion

After making just six substitute appearances for Cheltenham Town in the first half of the season, Peupion now needs another loan move to get some minutes under his belt.

Burnley – Arijanet Muric

Muric was Burnley’s first-choice goalkeeper during their surge to the Championship title last season but has since been replaced by James Trafford.

The 24-year-old will have designs on becoming a No.1 once again and Union Berlin and Sevilla are reportedly monitoring his situation at Turf Moor.

Chelsea – Malang Sarr

Sarr was left out of Chelsea’s Premier League squad for the 2023/24 season and has been deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are reportedly eyeing a move for the centre-back, who has also been linked with Besiktas, Napoli and AC Milan.

Crystal Palace – Malcolm Ebiowei

Despite producing some eye-catching moments for Palace’s Under-21s, Ebiowei is yet to make a first-team appearance this season.

According to Football Insider, he is keen to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign and a number of EFL clubs have registered their interest in the 20-year-old.

That’s beautifully casual from Malcolm Ebiowei. pic.twitter.com/cyzVnj0S1G — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 14, 2023

Everton – Ben Godfrey

Godfrey has been restricted to just three appearances for Everton so far this season due to the impressive form of centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 25-year-old needs a move away to get his career back on track and has recently been linked with Tottenham, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Rangers.

Fulham – Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz is currently behind Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius in the pecking order at Fulham and has made just three Premier League starts in 2023/24.

The 22-year-old striker should pursue a loan move this month and TEAMtalk understands that Bristol City and QPR have both enquired about his availability.

Liverpool – Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher’s path to the Liverpool first team is blocked by Alisson Becker, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 25-year-old needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career and has reportedly been touted as a potential replacement for Joe Hart at Celtic.

Luton Town – Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow has made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totalling just 74 minutes of top-flight action.

He will undoubtedly be disappointed by his bit-part role at Luton and a Championship side will be able to offer the striker more first-team opportunities.

Manchester City – Kalvin Phillips

Since joining City from Leeds United in a £42million deal in the summer of 2022, Phillips has made just six starts in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has been given the green light to find a new club in the January transfer window, and he is attracting interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United – Facundo Pellistri

Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Jadon Sancho have already left United on loan this month and Pellistri should follow them out of the exit door.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international has struggled to nail down a place under Erik ten Hag and a loan move would aid his development.

🟢🇺🇾 Green light from Facu Pellistri. He’s keen on joining Granada on loan from Man United. Negotiations ongoing now between Man Utd and Granada. ⤵️⚪️🔴 https://t.co/YMhjbsDupA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Newcastle United – Matt Targett

Targett enjoyed a promising start to his Newcastle career but is now the third-choice left-back at St. James’ Park, behind Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

The 28-year-old – who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury – was linked with Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the summer and should pursue a move away in January.

Nottingham Forest – Scott McKenna

McKenna fell out of favour under Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival hasn’t brought a change of fortunes for the Scotland international.

He will want to play as much football as possible before Euro 2024 and has reportedly attracted interest from Celtic, Rangers, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

Sheffield United – Ismaila Coulibaly

Coulibaly has been a peripheral figure at Bramall Lane and an EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City is the only competitive appearance that the midfielder has made in 2023/24.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the 23-year-old is trying to force through a move to AIK in January as he is seeking regular first-team action.

Tottenham – Bryan Gil

Gil has struggled for game time under Ange Postecoglou and fell further down the pecking order following Timo Werner’s arrival in north London.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Fiorentina and Real Sociedad and a move away in January could represent a good opportunity to kickstart his career.

West Ham – Maxwel Cornet

Cornet joined West Ham in a £17.5million deal in the summer of 2022 but has failed to earn a regular spot in David Moyes’ side, making just nine starts in all competitions.

His lack of game time cost him a place in the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the 27-year-old needs a fresh start in new surroundings.

Wolves – Jonny Otto

Jonny was exiled from first-team training in November after swinging an elbow towards under-21 forward Tawanda Chirewa and spitting at a member of the coaching staff.

A January exit is the best solution for both parties and the 29-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Celta Vigo.

