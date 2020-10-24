Steve Bruce has hinted Miguel Almiron will have a key role to play as Newcastle look to bounce back from their drubbing by Manchester United when they tackle Wolves.

The Magpies head for Molineux on Sunday still smarting from the late collapse which saw them punished 4-1 by the Red Devils. With 86 minutes on the clock, the match was locked at 1-1, before a late surge from the visitors saw them score three times.

Last season’s leading scorer Almiron has started just once in the Premier League this time around. He did not make it off the bench against United until the game was in its death throes following a gruelling international break with Paraguay.

However, he appears to be in line for a role in the Black Country.

Head coach Bruce said: “He didn’t play at the weekend because he’d just got off a plane and been halfway around the world. He didn’t get back until Friday. I think that would have been unjust on him.

“The game before against Burnley, it was mainly that people had come into the team and played very, very well, and that’s what a squad of players is for.

“I know Almiron very, very well, he’s a top, top player, the kid, and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play. Certainly he’s in my thoughts for the weekend.”

Bruce on Wolves challenge

Newcastle have made a habit of bouncing back from a poor result in recent seasons. However, they will do well to repeat the feat this weekend.

Wolves having put an uncharacteristic three-game losing run firmly behind them with back-to-back victories over Fulham and Leeds.

Bruce knows Nuno Espirito Santo’s men well both from home and away draws last season and his time in the Championship with Aston Villa.

He said: “I played against them a couple of years ago and they blew the Championship away. They had four or five players who were just too good for it. They really were an outstanding team.

“You have to say ‘well done’ for what they’ve done in the last two or three years. Certainly in their recruitment of players and the way they are. They’re a very, very good side.

“They’ve finished seventh twice now, so we’re under no illusion it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“But they didn’t beat us last year, we had two good results against them last year, so let’s hope we can do the same.”

