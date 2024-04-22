‘One to watch’ – Fabrizio Romano predicts Man Utd and Tottenham transfer battle for title-winner

Manchester United and Tottenham are eyeing new centre-backs and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is a target for both clubs.

The 25-year-old has played a key role in Leverkusen’s title-winning season and has caught the attention of several elite European clubs, per reports.

Tapsoba has made 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, helping his team to 10 clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the defender for several months and according to Romano, Man Utd are another club to watch in the race.

“Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund,” he told CaughtOffside.

READ MORE: Baffling Man Utd swap deal talked up as Euro giants eye Alejandro Garnacho for top Ratcliffe target

“The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story.

“As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba.

“Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.”

Man Utd and Tottenham consider moves for Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba may well be a player Man Utd turn to in the summer but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has several exciting options on his shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is one player the Red Devils are seriously considering a move for.

The 21-year-old has been the Toffees’ standout performer this season and has played a starring role in guiding them away from the bottom three.

Branthwaite’s form was rewarded with his first call-up to the England first team in March and he could still be picked by Gareth Southgate for the European Championships.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton will demand a fee in excess of £70m for Branthwaite, so whether Man Utd are willing to match that price tag remains to be seen.

Romano adds in his report that the Red Devils are also keen on Nice’s Jean Clair Todibo, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in more competition for the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have had their eye on Tapsoba since last summer, so it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race for the Leverkusen star.

DON’T MISS: Sir Jim Ratcliffe initiates contact with elite Man Utd manager target as Ten Hag exit accelerates