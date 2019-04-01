One transfer decision still haunting Liverpool; Sarri branded a clown

Liverpool fans reflect on their vital last-gasp win over Spurs, while our Chelsea readers are furious despite their win – all in Your Says of the Day.

Unbelievable, miraculous, stupendous!!!

Liverpool can do nothing more, but keep winning, and I don’t even care how we played – though we were not at our best today. I would definitely have started Fabinho today, and he must start the next game.

On to the next match, and keep the faith

songman

Really hard game today, but we ground out the result, we’re still in the race lads!

Lets hope they give City an equally big test in a few weeks.

j c

Virgil won that game for us as much Mo. Absolutely incredible defending to keep Sissoko on his weaker side.

Rob Fort Worth TX

We struggled no one really to blame, the team as a whole were poor.

Thank you Loris, a thousand thanks.

Am I the only one to be getting fed up with Alisson, the so called great distributor of the ball, nearly every game he does a faux paux he is so so lucky that he is getting away with it

liverlad

Best three points of the season so far, I love winning games like that, nothing better. We put Spurs under incredible pressure right now to keep in the top four, they will have to put everything on the line against City, I like our remaining fixture list.

NotoriousBingo

Massive 3 points to keep the pressure on City. Thought the game had gone when we blew chances to increase our lead & Spurs equalised, but we got lucky with the Og. A win is a win. Pressure back on them. Get in the Redmen Ynwa

Sanj1

I’d be starting Fabinho as much as possible for these remaining games with Hendo, Wij, Milner and possibly Lallana filling the other positions when needed.

There’s the possibility we could rest players against the likes of Huddersfield and possibly Newcastle but generally the team isn’t gonna change a great deal for the remainder of the season.

gingerlfc

We miss Salah’s goals this season. He has been very arrogant and selfish.

Matip is too slow to face teams like Spurs. He must be the 4th choice after Gomez and a new CB in summertime.

Hendo and Milner can not play together.

Fab must play and Hendo must be a sub but a new midefielder must arrive in summer in Hendo’s place.

What is going with Keita and Shaq??

Alisson must be very careful when he plays the ball with his feet.

pinezes69

So close yet so far away. Frustrating.Just can’t keep playing badly and winning by the skin of your teeth, but this is not going to change. Some of Klopps tactics especially his line ups and subs make little sense. The decision not to buy Fekir has already returned to haunt us. Lack of creativity in the middle, sloppy finishing and not enough depth in quality. The bookies make City 4 x as likely to win despite a 1 point relative gap. Its not surprising. To give us a REAL chance next season:

1. Complete midfielder required

2. Striker clinical enough in front of goal, natural finisher a la Robbie, Torres.

3. More depth in real quality needed. Injury to VVD or Mane or Salah and its game over for EVERYTHING

These can all be fixed relatively easily by Klopp but he needs financial support and not to be placed under pressure to sell to buy. I don’t think the owners will do this however and expect it to be the same story this summer and as long as they are in charge. Hoping for a real crack at the Champions league but the 3 above will most likely let us down again as they did last year and before(repeat)

timetogobr

I think Sarri might actually be the worst manager we’ve had in the Abramovich era. Let’s break things down to see what he’s actually good at:

Team selections – sh*t.

substitutions – sh*t.

tactics – sh*t.

signings – sh*t.

player development – sh*t.

man management – sh*t.

Nope, can’t think of anything he’s good at. Can we just end this nightmare now please? Don’t even let him into Cobham tomorrow. I don’t care who takes over until the end of the season, as long as they play RLC and CHO otherwise we are going to lose this boys and I wouldn’t blame them in the slightest for wanting to leave with this complete clown in charge of their futures.

BlueLion

Will take the three points playing like guff and be one point off sp*rs with seven to play. One point separates four massive teams going for two places.

We’re all starting to sound a bit like Maurizio Pochettino when he says after the defeat to Liverpool…

“ We need to keep our trust and confidence and we will fight to be in the next Champions League. It is so important for the club to be in the top four at the end of the season.”

Sounding. Like goon fans under wenger…

And how quickly everyone forgets that we want to change the club around these parts. Integrate youth and play counter attacking football… but the fans all want instant success and to play in champions league and have the best players playing… when we all realise that is now a dream under the current spending restrictions the club has adhered to under financial fair play… we have to rebuild sell our best and develop what we have like many football clubs across the land.

But anyhow, I’m goong to enjoy the rest of the season and the nail biting finish it’s likely to be, I suspect well finish 3rd or fifth with the Europa league. But the axe grinding at sarri is massively dissapointing and shows that it’s not just players who take the club for granted but us fans too. All a bit sour really…

Romansdirtypants

I’m not sure how Sarri was intergrating youth today he left our best young player on the bench again after he was outstanding for England on Monday night did you see CHO’s face this is a player we are trying to talk into staying at the Club too!

Managers are judged on their decisions and results Sarri is getting far too many decisions wrong and nobody has more right to air their frustrations than those fans who follow Chelsea both home and away as those today at Cardiff do.

nine nine nine

Well, lots of hypocrisy in this forum. the fact that Sarri has won the match regardless of the performance vindicates him. does anyone of you take into consideration that Sarri’s team was denied twice this season of what was a legitimate goal in the games against Palace and Southampton in the name of offside? in particular, the Southampton one because it would have been a match winner. and here you are criticizing his team for scoring an offside goal? how many times this season that we dominated a game and hit the post more than twice and we failed to score and lost that game? so do anyone here take into consideration about that? why is everyone rushing to condemn Sarri? his job was simple, just return the team into the CL fold. and so far he is on course to do that via the league and Europa. he is a point from 3rd place. but when you read in this forum, you may think that we are 10 in the league and is already out of Europa league. he should do this or that! why would he do this or that? he is paid to do this job. if you are qualified to coach Chelsea. then go and submit your application.

I don’t care how we have won, whether through offside or penalty or even an own goal. at the end of the day, the 3 points are sweet. and the news is was reading is that the club is keen to give Sarri time to build his own team. so don’t stress yourself. Sarri is here to stay, whether you like it or not. rally behind the team in this crucial period of the season. as our chances are looking good. rather than moaning about why did player x or y not started.

chelsea.man

I think we all are happy about the 3 points. But other things were just wrong. Higuain did not play international. Luiz did not. Willian and Pedro: did not. Azpi did not. Alonso did not. And yet we looked like a bunch of slow and tired players. Jorginho played international and yet he started. Hazard was on fire for Belgium. Hudson-Odoi played well in international yet hasn’t started for us in the EPL. I think Sarri is just too stubborn. I hope for midweek he will drop Jorginho, Kovacic, Higuain and he will start RLC, CHO, Giroud. But will he? Probably not.

Has Sarri failed? My opinion: yes he has. With 7 matches to go, and we still have Man Utd and Liverpool away: we are only 6th at the moment. I am pretty sure that Arsenal will finish in the top 4. They have the best schedule compared to Man Utd, Spurs or us. We lost too many points against ‘lesser’ oppositions like Wolves, Everton. I think we won’t beat Brighton in our next match. For me I got enough. Sarri drives us backward not forward. He has to go

aindro

Chelseaman. No one is ridiculing you BUT everybody from the media to the supporters to the pundits are into Sarri for his team selections and general decision making. I take it you didn’t hear what Alan Shearer and the panel had to say at half time about Sarri his team selection and the general performance. Scathing, and they are qualified to have an opinion that means something. I switched off after half an hour and watched a replay of it all this morning. I was not going to stay up until near 2am and watch that rubbish. How can there be no problem when a team full of international players struggles to string passes together and impose their authority on that Cardiff City team and look like Sunday League players? Take into account the half a dozen or more capitulations this season that rarely happened in seasons gone by, the most recent Everton but also Bournemouth, Watford and Wolves. Notably all of those sides are mid table teams or above that had the capability to absorb our pressure then turn it all around and beat us up. No problems? Think again mate. I still reckon we have only a very slight chance of making top four simply because I don’t think we can get anything out of either United or Liverpool away with Sarri in charge. Lose both of those and we are 5th or 6th. Napoli just belted Roma 4-1 at Roma so don’t get the hopes up too much about our chances of winning the Europa League either on our current form. Again, Sarri must go if we are to be a chance at all.

cheslea1967

That is where i have the problem then. remind me the last time Shearer coached a team? and where it ended up? because you were once a great player doesn’t give you any right to dismiss coaches when you haven’t coached at midtable level let alone at elite level.

I’m not saying Sarri is 100% success. but all i’m pointing is the hypocrisy in some. i don’t know how we can blame him everytime we lose, and yet not to give him credit when we win? ofcourse we have our own challenges here at Chelsea which Sarri is only a fraction. many said if Conte goes our problems will go. has our problems gone? remember Roma wasn’t built in one day. building a new team in a new league with a place like Chelsea where the coach has little say about transfers is not something easy. but when patience and faith is shown to a coach we see the results in the longer run.

Now we are a point from Spurs who are the media darling. and it seems we have an opportunity should we not slip up. nobody can predict what the future will be like exactly. so i’m hoping for the best but prepared for the worst. were Sarri and his team to achieve CL qualfication this season. i think we will be looking fools if we sack them. but if he doesn’t achieve CL qualification. that means he couldn’t fulfil the terms and will be replaced. but my fear is who is available to succeed? be careful what you wish for. i’m not here to preach the converted though. those that made up their mind about him can have their views. i’m talking to those that are in the middle.

Chelsea.man

Odd team selection to say the least but if you really do feel that players need a break and cannot play so many games then why stick with Pedro and Willian when you have a young man – “the future of the Club” – sitting on the bench itching to come on after a wonderful week. I am sorry but the mans logic does not make any sense to me at all and then to criticise CHO England debut as he only watched 20 minutes

Absolutely incredible and totally undermining the whole Club IMO

Pitiful game and performance and really did not deserve anything out of it at all but I did say on Friday that the result and not the performance was the most important thing and so in that respect we must be grateful for the 3 points that keeps us in the hunt

However, things have to change otherwise I see us not even making the EL final. We are slow, boring and predictable. CHO has to start on Wednesday and I have to say that IMO, the Club should sack Sarri today. He is taking us nowhere and I am certain he is sitting there writing his memoirs during a game…!! Does he ever watch the game as he seems totally immersed in writing notes…??? KTBFFH

CFC1905