Only one condition remains for Ronald Koeman to avoid Barcelona sack

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman reportedly faces the sack if he is unable to lead the club to the LaLiga title this season.

The former Netherlands boss won the Copa del Rey during his first full season in charge at the Nou Camp. However, Barca lost out to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish title race and were beaten by PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Despite his struggles, club president Joan Laporta stuck by Koeman as he undertakes his second year in charge.

Koeman could even be handed a new deal if certain goals are met this term. And according to Cadena SER if he fails to win the Spanish title then his time in Catalonia will be up.

The 58-year-old has guided the club to two wins and a draw from three games so far this season. He won 37 of his 57 games in charge in all competitions last campaign.

The report finishes by stating that if Koeman does earn a new contract it will only be for one more season.

Moriba blasts Barca after exit

Meanwhile, midfield starlet Ilaix Moriba has criticised Barcelona after he left the Spanish giants to join RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old was taken to Germany for an initial £13million, which could rise to £19m if certain conditions are met. He is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, which has produced legends such as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

However, rumours of a Camp Nou exit emerged earlier this year due to a contract dispute. Moriba was unwilling to sign a contract extension, which angered Barcelona chiefs.

Club president Joan Laporta revealed the news in a press conference: “We do not want players who do not want to renew, it leaves a very bad taste.”

Moriba was subsequently dropped from both the senior side and B team, forcing him to train alone. The Blaugrana insisted that he would not be played unless he agreed a new deal.

The Guinea-born wonderkid has now defended himself, while also condemning his former team.

“The last few months have been the hardest of my life,” said Moriba (via Goal). “We [my family] have received abusive messages but we have been able to get over it to be here today.

“I don’t deserve these messages. They [people at the club] have said many things that are not true and we have had to keep tight-lipped because of the respect that we have for Barcelona. The things that they have said in the press have not been fair.”