Griezmann would only consider Atletico exit if Simeone quit

Antoine Griezmann says he would only consider leaving Atletico Madrid if Diego Simeone was to depart the club.

Manchester United target Griezmann has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain after starring for France at Euro 2016.

The forward signed a new deal at the Vicente Calderon earlier this summer and admits Atleti boss Simeone, who has also been linked with PSG, was a major factor in his decision to stay.

“The only doubt would be if Simeone leaves for PSG or wherever,” he told Telefoot.

“I called him before extending my contract and he confirmed to me that he was staying. I can learn a lot from him.

“PSG are not my goal at the moment. I’m happy in Spain.

“I’m always proud to be popular with the fans. I try to smile and do my best. If they like it, it’s even better.”