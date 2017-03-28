Ooh la la! Henry discusses comparisons to Kylian Mbappe

Thierry Henry has admitted he’s been impressed with Kylian Mbappe after the Monaco teenager was compared with the legendary Arsenal and France striker.

Mbappe has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season with his form for Ligue 1 leaders Monaco said to have ‘bewitched’ Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

With claims abound that United are planning to have make a world-record bid for his services, his Monaco team-mate Fabinho has predicted that he will play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

And having been called up to the senior France squad over the past week, Henry has Canal Plus about the talent the 18-year old has.

“I don’t like comparing players – Mbappe has to become Mbappe and that is all,” he said.

“But my word, he is good. Ooh la la! l really like watching him play. When you have kid with that much talent, what are you going to teach him apart from a few tactical things?

“I met him and he gave me the impression that he has a good head on his shoulders.

“When I watch him dribble, he is thinking. He thinks when he plays and that for me is the most important thing in a player.

“Yes, he is quick, but he is thinking — and that is the sign of a kid who can go a long way in the game.”

Henry has also been linked with the Arsenal manager’s job and you can read his thoughts on the possibility of succeeding Arsene Wenger here.