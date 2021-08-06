Both Arsenal and Everton have been knocked back in their attempts to land a Serie A winger tipped to leave this summer, per multiple reports.

Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has taken charge of Lazio after the Italian managerial merry-go-round saw Simone Inzaghi leave for Inter Milan. Sarri is facing an uphill struggle to put Lazio back among the top four after finishing 10 points adrift last year, and their task could be made all the more difficult if Joaquin Correa leaves.

The Argentine winger is understood to be seeking a fresh challenge this summer. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were touted as potential suitors, with interest from Everton emerging more recently.

Correa has operated at almost one goal every three matches in Serie A over the last two seasons. And at 26, his best years could yet lay ahead.

Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport) revealed Arsenal had allegedly made their first move to the tune of €20m.

That figure was deemed ‘inadequate’ by Lazio who are said to be wanting a fee of between €30m-€40m.

Bidding a figure far below the club’s valuation would suggest the Gunners did not deem Correa to be a priority target. Indeed, the article claims they were simply testing the waters as to whether a deal could be made ‘on the cheap’.

With Arsenal’s interest fleeting at best, the door is now ajar for Everton to stride through.

A second Sport Witness report (citing Italian publication Il Messaggero) reveals they too have reportedly offered €20m.

While that has predictably not yielded a breakthrough, the article hints it could be a starting point in negotiations. They conclude ‘there is room to negotiate‘ going forward.

Deal close for Arsenal, Leeds target

Meanwhile, a Rangers star linked with Leeds and Arsenal is on the verge of securing a deal, with an ‘understanding’ in place that will perk up the English pair, per reports.

Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara was urged by his national team coach to seek a move to a bigger club to advance his career.

Leeds were linked with the 25-year-old in a deal that would lighten the load shouldered by club talisman, Kalvin Phillips.

Arsenal were also thought to be in the frame in late-July, but the latest from the Athletic has suggested Kamara is set to extend his stay at Ibrox. That may not spell the end of the English pair’s transfer hopes, however, quite the contrary.

Despite a new contract being in the works, Kamara’s deal will be signed with the ‘understanding that if a suitable bid comes in then Rangers will do business.’ Furthermore, it’s claimed Kamara is one player Rangers are aiming to ‘make a profit on in the next few windows.’

