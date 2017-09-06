Origi breaks silence and reveals delight at Liverpool loan exit

Divock Origi admits he cannot wait to get started with Wolfsburg and says he is excited by the challenge facing him in the Bundesliga.

The signing of Dominic Solanke and the emergence of Ben Woodburn convinced Origi that his first-team prospects would be better served elsewhere, and with a World Cup with Belgium on the horizon, the striker wanted regular action to safeguard his place.

Liverpool allowed Origi to join Wolfsburg on a season-long loan with Jurgen Klopp’s blessing and the striker hopes the move will help his game progress to another level.

“I wanted a new challenge and Wolfsburg really wanted to have me,” Origi said.

“I see the chance for me to develop further here.

“I like football, so I know the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg.

“I love this competition and I am really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga.”

Origi is yet to feature for his new club but is hoping he will be giving a chance to impress on Saturday at home to Hannover.

“I feel good both mentally and physically, so I could certainly play on Saturday,” he added.

“As a player, you always feel ready.

“At the end of the day, the coach must decide how far along I am.”