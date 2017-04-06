Origi: Cool heads and strong minds will earn top-4 for Liverpool

Divock Origi insists Liverpool won’t panic in the race to claim a top-four place, despite the frustration of Wednesday’s draw against Bournemouth.

The Reds once again failed to see off lower-half opposition at Anfield in midweek as Josh King’s late strike ensured the points were shared.

But Belgium striker Origi – who is tipped to fire Liverpool into the Champions League in this week’s Red Letter – insists now is not the time to panic.

“The situation is not dramatic, we still have a lot to play for and we took a point,” the Belgium international told the club’s official website.

“If you look at the game we put a lot of energy in, a lot of work, and we created a lot of chances but the details count at this level.

“We have to sit down and see what went wrong and what was good and move forward, because there are still a lot of points to play for.

“We just have to stay strong and in a couple of days we have Stoke, a very important game, and football (moves) quick so let’s try and go and win this game.

“We knew that the race would be tight but, as you’ve seen, other teams that go for the top four can drop points as well.

“We all know that we have one goal. We have to move forward and make sure that the things that went less well don’t happen again and just try and take as many points as possible.”