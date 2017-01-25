Origi opens up on his dip in form and lack of goals at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Divock Origi insists his confidence remains high despite his eight-match run in front of goal for the Reds.

The Belgium international enjoyed the best spell of his career scoring in five successive matches in late November and early December but has since struggled to find anywhere near the same consistency.

That spell includes 180 FA Cup minutes against League Two side Plymouth, with him missing a penalty in the replay last week, but the 21-year-old remains upbeat.

“As a striker you always want to score but the most important thing is to keep doing your thing, keep focused, keep playing your game,” he said.

“If the qualities are there and the instinct is there, then it’s just a matter of finding the right places.

“I’m confident that it will be okay.”

Origi’s dip in form has coincided with that of the team’s – they have won just once in 2017 – and he is more concerned with helping the Reds back to winning ways, starting against Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield.

“You always want to score as much as possible, but the most important thing is that we win as a team, that we play our football, that we get confidence from that,” he told the club’s official website.

“And like we’ve seen before, when the team plays well, obviously as a player you also benefit from it.”

Southampton arrive on Merseyside holding a 1-0 lead and manager Claude Puel expects they will have to withstand all the power of Anfield if they are to progress.

He believes not allowing the atmosphere to get to them will be paramount and has tried to prepare for that.

“I think it is important to keep control every time,” he said.

“It’s my job to stay calm, of course sometimes I am frustrated, and it is difficult to keep calm.

“It is important. We have meetings, movies to repeat and correct all of the possibilities and to give confidence to the team.”