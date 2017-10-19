Origi insists game has improved playing with German legend

Divock Origi believes his game has stepped up a level after joining Wolfsburg – and has cited the influence of a Germany strike legend as a key factor.

The Belgium striker was shipped out to the Bundesliga side for the 2017/18 season over the summer after being told he could not be guaranteed playing time at Anfield and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home by netting twice in his first six games for the club.

In the absence of club captain Mario Gomez, Origi has played in a central role for Die Wolfe, and manager Martin Schmidt said earlier this week that he is “that step ahead” of the former Bayern Munich star.

But Origi praised Gomez, who has returned from an ankle injury, as one of the club’s key players and insisted his game is all the better for having played with the prolific 32-year-old.

“He’s the captain. Even in training you can see his importance. I can learn a lot from him,” he said.

“Mario is top in the box, and to be honest I also like to play up front.

“But my quality also is to come from a deeper position. I can play on the wings, and get drawn to the goal from there.”