Origi insists Liverpool must ‘keep working’ despite Barca win

Divock Origi believes that his Liverpool side showed exactly what they are capable of by dismantling Barcelona 4-0 at Wembley.

The Reds produced a display of counter-attacking excellence to rout the Spanish champions in London, scoring three times inside 50 minutes to stun the Catalans.

Liverpool’s £34million summer signing Sadio Mane opened the scoring, before a Javier Mascherano own-goal and a Marko Grujic header sandwiched Origi’s goal.

“This game was about showing ourselves: showing how much we’ve developed, showing that we want to learn, showing that we want to execute our plan,” Origi told Goal.

“We worked a lot on this and it has been paying off, which makes us very happy and shows that it’s worth it.”

The Belgian scored the third for Jurgen Klopp’s men when he finished from a Kevin Stewart pass, causing Lionel Messi to look up in disbelief at the scoreboard.

“It was great scoring against Barcelona. I said before the game that we had a great chance to win even though we knew it would be a difficult game against top opponents.

“We have to remember it’s only pre-season, but this is also a good thing for us and our development.

“We just have to keep on working and try to carry the qualities we showed going forward.”