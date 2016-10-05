Origi only focused on Liverpool despite Juventus links

Divock Origi has batted away speculation linking him with a January move to Juventus after insisting he still believes he “will make it at Liverpool”.

The Italian club are reportedly on the lookout for a replacement for Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic and Calciomercato claim Belgian forward Origi is their number one target.

Origi has been on the fringes at Anfield this season and despite making six appearances – scoring two goals in the League Cup – he has struggled to start regularly under Jurgen Klopp, where Roberto Firmino has often prefered in their most advanced role, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana operating behind the Brazilian.

But speaking about his struggles to win favour under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Origi insisted he was happy at Anfield.

Origi: “Have I been linked to Juventus? Never heard that one. It’s just a rumour. I’m fully focused on Liverpool.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/2zKSpbrSeq — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) October 5, 2016

“Have I been linked to Juventus? Never heard that one. It’s just a rumour. I’m fully focused on Liverpool,” Origi said, speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN.

Origi had a positive season last year at Anfield, scoring 10 goals and the 21-year-old has revealed that Klopp believes in his ability to force his way into the starting XI.

“Of course I would like to play more, but never change a winning team. I’m still convinced that I will make it at Liverpool,” said the Belgium international.

“Klopp believes in me. He asked me to be patient & to stay calm – not easy. I want to be the decisive player I was last season.”

[of_poll name=’Who should win September’s Premier League Player of the Month award?’ id=’1254627′]