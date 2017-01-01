Origi: Strike rival Sturridge important to Liverpool chances

Divock Origi has hailed Liverpool strike rival Daniel Sturridge, insisting that the club will need both fit and firing if they’re to challenge for the title.

The Belgian has grasped his chance to impress boss Jurgen Klopp while Sturridge’s injury woes have blighted his progress over the last two seasons, but Origi sees it more as a partnership rather than a rivalry.

“Daniel is a great person and a great footballer – it’s a pleasure to play with him,” Origi told liverpoolfc.com.

“We have to support each other, all of us in each part of the team. All the strikers up front, we try to get the most from ourselves so we can push ourselves. In the end, it’s the manager who makes the decisions but if everybody is in top form, it’s beneficial for the team and that’s very important for the season.

“Daniel is a different type of player [to me], so I can see elements of his game and learn from them. I enjoy playing with him, he is a very intelligent player.

“People sometimes may only talk about his finishing quality, but he has great passing skills too for example. He has already proven his quality and he is a very, very important player for this team.”

Liverpool beat Man City on New Year’s Eve to emerge as Chelsea’s closest challengers for the Premier League title, although that bid may be damaged by Sadio Mane’s absence for the African Cup of Nations.

Origi, however, says Liverpool have the squad to cope.

“In football, everything can happen. Unfortunately, Sadio has to go and leave us, but we have a very big and strong squad, which is one of our big qualities.

“Whoever plays up front, whatever position, I am sure we can make a very big impact and get the maximum out of every game.

“We are very strong as a group and we’re going to show it in the future, I am sure.”