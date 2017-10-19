Origi unsure on Liverpool future; reveals no contact with Klopp

Divock Origi is keeping an open mind about his future after revealing he has not had any contact with Jurgen Klopp since moving to Wolfsburg on loan from Liverpool.

The Belgium striker was shipped out to the Bundesliga side for the 2017/18 season over the summer after being told he could not be guaranteed playing time at Anfield and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home by netting twice in his first six games for the club.

However, he added that he was not thinking about what would happen when he returns to Anfield next summer.

“I must focus on myself. The future will show what happens. You never know in football,” he said.

Origi believes his game has improved since he moved to the Bundesliga, but when questioned if he had been in contact with Klopp, the striker added: “He [Klopp] is focused on Liverpool, and I am focused on my task here.”

Liverpool beat Maribor 7-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to record their highest-ever away victory in European competition and Origi admitted he was happy to see the result.

“Liverpool have deserved it,” Origi told German publication Kicker. “It’s always good when the folks there are all satisfied, and you need those good results for that.”