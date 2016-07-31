Origi wants to keep making improvement at Liverpool

Divock Origi is aiming to become an “important player” for Liverpool after making a goalscoring return to action in Saturday’s pre-season game against AC Milan.

The Reds beat their Serie A opponents 2-0 in the International Champions Cup clash in Santa Clara, with substitutes Origi and Roberto Firmino finding the net.

Origi, on his first outing since turning out for Belgium at Euro 2016, opened the scoring just before the hour mark with a smart turn and finish.

The 21-year-old shone at times last term but has yet to cement his spot in the Liverpool team – something he is keen to address.

“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch,” he told the club’s official website.

“I can feel the confidence from everyone and can improve and enjoy my game.

“Year by year I’m improving and I’m still young. The most important thing is to make steps and last year I had some good moments, so I want to learn and become more consistent to help the team even more and become an important player in the team.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also tipping Origi to make an impact for Jurgen Klopp’s team, despite battling the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings and Christian Benteke for game time up front.

“Since he’s come into the club he has progressed throughout his time here and he is getting better and better,” Henderson said.

“I thought he finished last season brilliantly and then got a bad injury, but he is looking sharp in pre-season again and I think he is going to have a big season because he is a big player for us.”

The Reds, who lost their first ICC match to Premier League rivals Chelsea, take on Barcelona at Wembley on Saturday, before opening their Premier League campaign at Arsenal on August 14.