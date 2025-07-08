Following reports of a spectacular return to Barcelona and alleged ‘talks’ with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, David Ornstein has delivered a major update on Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami.

Given that the 38-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of 2025, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Messi’s future. Indeed, top clubs from around the globe have been put on alert as a result.

On Monday French outlet L’Equipe reported that Messi had entered talks over a move to Al-Ahli, who have been chasing the Argentine’s signature for some time.

Indeed, back in 2023, Messi was said to have rejected an unprecedented $400million-a-year (£294m) offer from the Saudi outfit, who went on to sign Neymar instead.

Meanwhile, talk of a potential loan move back to Barcelona has also been mooted, giving Messi the chance to have another swansong at the Camp Nou.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has poured cold water on both those potential moves by stating that Inter Miami are ‘extremely confident’ of tying down Messi on fresh terms.

The World Cup winner has been a transformative signing for Miami since arriving in 2023, scoring 52 goals and adding 25 assists in just 64 games for the David Beckham-owned side.

Indeed, he has done an incredible amount to raise the profile of football in the USA. That was very clear as attendances for Inter Miami games in the group stages of the Club World Cup reached 51,000 – around 16,000 higher than the average.

However, Inter Miami’s confidence does not necessarily mean that Messi will put pen to paper, leaving a glimmer of hope fr the clubs that would love to get one of the legends of the game on board.

SPL clubs refusing to give up on Messi signing

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that SPL figures have not given up hope of convincing Messi to join Al-Ahli, who are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Although Miami are negotiating a one-year contract extension, L’Equipe adds that Al-Ahli have been trying to convince the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to join them for a number of weeks.

Messi also has a history with the Middle Eastern state, having previously signed a three-year deal worth approximately $25m (£18.4m) with the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the kingdom.

In 2023 he hinted that a move to the SPL was an option for the future and told TIME Magazine back in March: “I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league.

“I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

“As the country’s tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I’ve enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me.”

If Messi does decide against an Inter Miami contract renewal and joins Al-Ahli, he would join the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Ivan Toney.

A switch to Saudi would also see him renew his long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portuguese superstar signed a new contract with Al-Nassr.

