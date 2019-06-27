Ornstein offers crucial updates on Arsenal’s £47m double pursuit

Arsenal have submitted a bid for Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba while they remain hopeful over Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, one journalist has claimed.

On Tuesday reports claimed that the Gunners ‘already agree with the player’ over a transfer for Saliba and adding that they have made their first offer of €30million (roughly £27m) for the 18-year-old, despite reports Spurs have joined the race at the last minute.

While the Daily Mail said on Wednesday that Arsenal ‘are hopeful of reaching a compromise’ over Tierney, offering below £20m in the belief that it could tempt Celtic to do business.

“Arsenal, as we know, also want a central defender. It’s emerged that William Saliba from Saint-Etienne is one of their options,” Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The suggestion is he’d be loaned back for a season which wouldn’t be ideal as they need a centre-half now. There’s no confirmation on that but talks are ongoing.

“Left back, they are continuing talks for Kieran Tierney. There is optimism around the deal that it will be done.

“They’re ready to go with medicals etcetera if they can strike a deal around the fee, but that hasn’t happened yet and Celtic will look to drive a hard bargain of course.

“They’ll look to create a market around him, drive the price up towards £25-30m, but some feel Arsenal can do it for under £20m.

“They still want a box to box midfielder, we’ve talked about that before, and a wide player.”

