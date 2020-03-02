Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has put in place an eight-strong team of analysts to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sign the best talent in world football, according to a report.

The Red Devils have invested heavily since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho by signing five new players, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and January recruit Bruno Fernandes all having arrived for fees in excess of £50million.

But United are well aware they need to continue investing if they are to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City, with our readers recently suggesting three names they should target to close that gap.

And while they could have closed some of that gap in January had the signing of Erling Haaland been pushed over the line, Woodward has, according to The Athletic, put in place a team of eight transfer experts, whose job it is to identify the next wave of talent and ensure United are able to land the game’s top players.

Led by a head of analytics, the department will use data to identify potential targets, while also weighing in with the academy and medical side of the club.

As per David Ornstein’s article, United have, until this point, always relied on video analysis and scouting reports to help them in their quest to sign players.

But United hope the new set-up will arm them with the data needed to ensure the club are in the market for the game’s very best stars and ones which fit directly into Solskjaer’s footballing ethos.

Liverpool have something similar in place and their own analytics department is said to be the ‘most advanced in the Premier League’, with the system rewarding the club with the bargain signing of stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who, although signing for sizeable fees, have since gone on to become world-class stars and valued at over £120m apiece.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore spoke last month about the process behind the signing of Salah from Roma in 2017 – and revealed it wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bring in the Egyptian.

Whether United can replicate Liverpool’s success will only be known over time, but Woodward will at least hope he has the process in place to give them that chance.

Woodward behind Solskjaer on transfer front

Meanwhile, speaking recently, Woodward got behind Solskjaer and vowed to back him in the transfer market.

“The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff,” he said.

“Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.

“There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200m spent since Ole became manager.

“Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.

“Off the pitch it is important to note that the commercial elements of the club are geared to ensuring we have a self-sustaining model which supports investment in the playing side.”

Woodward will also hope the new system takes some of the heat off his own back, with Gary Neville branding his record in the transfer market as “unforgivable” back in January.

United, meanwhile, have been given new hope they could one day land January target Erling Haaland after the red-hot Norwegian striker made a major revelation over his future.