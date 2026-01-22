Tottenham Hotspur were already facing the prospect of missing out on the signing of Oscar Bobb to Fulham, and now a new report has claimed that Newcastle United are planning to raid Manchester City for the winger, as Spurs manager Thomas Frank is now running out of time to get a deal done.

On January 16, 2026, Football Insider reported Tottenham’s interest in signing Bobb from Man City this month. The report, written by transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, claimed that Bobb himself wants to leave the Cityzens, who are ready to sanction a permanent exit for him.

It has since emerged that Fulham have stepped up their pursuit of Bobb, who can play on either wing and is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2029.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on January 20: “EXCLUSIVE: Fulham in talks to sign Oscar Bobb on permanent deal from Man City.

“Proposal around £35m on the table and being negotiated with #MCFC.

“Borussia Dortmund remain keen since December, set to decide about bidding or not soon.”

Sports Boom has now reported that Newcastle have joined the race for Bobb and are ready to make a move of their own to bring the Norway international winger to St. James’ Park.

Noting that Tottenham are ‘circling’ for Bobb and are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the situation of the 22-year-old winger, the report has claimed that Fulham have been ‘leading the chase’ and were ‘confident’ of getting a deal done before the window closes.

However, Newcastle are ‘now ready to gazump them’, according to the report, which has claimed that Eddie Howe’s side view the winger ‘as a perfect fit for their high-energy, attacking style’.

Tottenham need to act NOW for Oscar Bobb

We must note that no other source has reported Newcastle’s interest in Bobb, but that does not mean that Tottenham can rest easy.

With Fulham in talks with Man City over the winger, Tottenham need to act now if they are to secure the services of the Norwegian, who has been praised for his ‘quick feet, close control and fearless dribbling’ in Sports Boom.

Bobb has made 47 appearances for Man City so far in his career, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

The winger is on the sidelines at the moment with a muscle injury, so the Man City star would not be available to play rightaway.

However, Bobb, who missed most of last season with a broken leg, would be a signing for the long term, given that he is still only 22 years of age.

If Tottenham believe that the Norway international would make the team better in the long run and are willing to overlook the fact that he is currently injured, then now is the time to make a move for him.

