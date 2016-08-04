Oscar expected to stay at Chelsea with Conte set to decide on futures

Oscar appears to have saved his Chelsea future after Antonio Conte lauded the midfielder following Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over AC Milan.

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring for Antonio Conte’s men, while Oscar’s double sealed the victory after Giacomo Bonaventura had drawn Milan level.

The Brazilian’s future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt amid reported interest from Inter Milan and Juventus, while there were suggestions his work rate was not of the required standard for Conte.

However, the 24-year-old now seems to have won the former Italy boss over thanks to his display in Minneapolis.

Following the match, Conte told reporters: “Oscar is an important player and the season when Chelsea won the title he was fantastic. Last season was bad for all the players – not just for Oscar. But he is a good player with a great talent but he can improve a lot.

“I see a good attitude and a good will and this tour have been important to me because I am judging the players during the training sessions so I can try to find the right solution.

“I think this match told me a lot about this and about the players who we will keep and the players we can send out on loan or sell. This game was important because my ideas are clearer than before.”

Chelsea are now expected to undergo a busy end to the transfer window, with Conte still eager to bring in new recruits, while a number of players are set to leave.

“Now we go back to London and it’s important for me to talk and take decisions about all the players. We have 30 players and four goalkeepers. Now we have one game against Werder Bremen and then we must take a decision – and I hope to take the best decision for the club,” he added.

“My ideas are clearer than they were two weeks ago. It is normal when you have 30 players and in just 10 days we start our league. We have to get the right squad and the right numbers.

“It is normal when we go back to London that I will talk with the club. We will talk about these two weeks and what I have learned and I will also speak to all the players.”