Oscar had ‘no place’ at Chelsea claims Shanghai SIPG manager

A lack of first-team opportunities is what drove Oscar to his Chelsea exit, according to Shanghai SIPG general manager Sui Guoyang.

The Chinese side agreed to pay Chelsea a reported £52million for the Brazilian midfielder with wages of £400,000-a-week being rumoured.

Oscar featured regularly at the beginning of the season but was reduced to appearances off the bench when Conte changed his formation to 3-4-3.

And Guoyang insists it is for that reason that Oscar chose to leave Stamford Bridge for China.

“Oscar has fallen out of favour with Conte because he has no place in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation,” Guoyang said.

“It played a key part in his desire to leave. He felt terrible to sit on the bench and not be involved. He is so young.

“Oscar wants to come back to the Brazil national team. Some of his compatriots play in the CSL and they still get called up to the national team. So it helped him to make the decision to move to China.

“And of course, the appointment of Andre Villas Boas is a plus. Oscar knows we are an ambitious club.”