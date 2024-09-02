Osimhen offered last chance saloon after Chelsea failure, with loan talks progressing for Euro side

Victor Osimhen is in talks over a loan to Galatasaray

Galatasaray representatives are reportedly meeting with Napoli to discuss a loan move for Victor Osimhen, who the Italian outfit want out of the club.

Osimhen has been one of Europe’s deadliest strikers over the past couple of campaigns. In the last two seasons alone with Napoli, the Nigerian attacker has bagged 48 goals in all competitions.

His tally over four seasons in Italy is 76 goals in 133 games.

As a result, Osimhen has been linked with a number of the world’s biggest clubs.

But that he was going to cost north of £100million, only a couple took the pursuit seriously: Chelsea and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

But personal terms with the Blues could not be agreed upon, and Osimhen’s desire to stay in Europe meant that the Middle Eastern side instead opted to sign Ivan Toney.

That left the Napoli man stranded in Naples, and without a role at the club.

Indeed, he has not bee included in a squad this season, and it seems things are set to remain that way.

Galatasaray in talks over Osimhen loan

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that Napoli ‘wants him to leave’.

With most of Europe’s windows closed and Osimhen wanting to remain on the continent, it would appear a move may be difficult.

However, Turksih outfit Galatasaray could offer him a last chance saloon.

Hawkins states that a delegation from the club will be in Naples ‘in the next couple of hours’ to attempt to come to an agreement over the signing of the Nigerian striker.

The Turkish window closes on September 13, so there is time to thrash out a deal.

It is stated that Osimhen is ‘ok to join’ Galatasaray, though negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

While it is not the transfer he wanted, at least he will not be sat in the stands at Napoli, where he would have been frozen out, if he can secure a move to Turkey.

And after 17 goals in all competitions last season, including two and an assist in the Champions League, Osimhen is likely to find the net consistently for Galatasaray, particularly in the Europa League – a step down from the European competition he is used to.

