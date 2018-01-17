Otamendi explains love for Man City after committing to new deal

Nicolas Otamendi has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2022, the Premier League club has announced.

The Argentina international has played in all but one of City’s 23 Premier League matches so far this season.

Otamendi, 29, joined City from Valencia during the summer of 2015, having moved to Spain from Porto.

The defender has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s side, which remained unbeaten in the Premier League until the 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Otamendi, who has 51 international caps, is expected to feature for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

City, who are now 12 points clear at the top of the table, resume the Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

Next week, Guardiola’s side host Championship Bristol City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Otamendi feels very settled in a “beautiful city”. He said in an interview with CityTV: “At the club, I am really enjoying my experience since the first day I got here. I am very happy to be staying here a couple more years.”

The defender added: “For the way I have improved, I am in a really good moment, but I can still improve. The players keep learning every day, and I try to be a better player after every single game.”

Despite City’s impressive start, Otamendi believes no-one in the team will allow any complacency as they look to close in on the Premier League title.

“The season is going really well and we want to keep going in that way,” the defender said. “We are very focused on every single game, and afterwards we try to recover in the best way we can and be focused for the next.”

Otamendi has scored five goals so far this season – including the winner over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The centre-back is top of the Premier League passes list, which he puts down to the systematic approach of the City manager.

“I think that now I have an important role because the central defenders have to build-up with the ball and make the team work as best as we can. Pep has taught us how to do that.

“From the first day you work with him, you learn from him – even being at home you are still learning from him.

“Every movement, how you need to be positioned, how you can receive the ball, all this information is in your brain and this is very important for a football player. I am very happy to be playing this kind of football.”

Otamendi added: “When a manager like Pep praises you, it means a lot. Since he got here, I have learnt a lot. I am still learning and I’m trying to enjoy it.

“We are in a certain timeframe where we all enjoy his football – he is mad about sport and tactics. I am really enjoying it and am very grateful to him.”