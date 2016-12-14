‘Our footballing approach is often underestimated’ – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp feels that the style of football his Liverpool side play does not always get the plaudits it deserves.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table, having scored a joint league-high 37 goals, but they have conceded the most of any team in the top six with 20 goals shipped.

After being talked about as title challengers, Klopp’s men have wobbled somewhat, losing 4-3 in dramatic circumstances at Bournemouth before being held at home by West Ham.

That hasn’t fazed the boss however, who is still happy with his team’s style.

“Manchester City only have marginally more possession than we have. If you’d ask about the differences between both teams, you wouldn’t get ‘City has marginally more possession’ as an answer,” he told .

“You’d hear that Manchester City has a footballing approach while Liverpool are gegenpressing. Our footballing approach is often underestimated, I believe.

“We did not win promotion at Mainz because we defended better than the rest of the league. We already played different systems there. But we were reduced to being a pressing side.

“But who cares? There are worse images. But we never felt like it was the case, and it’s not the complete truth.

“We don’t say gegenpressing is the only way. But it turned out to make sense for us and it remains an important part of our game.

“We’d love to have 90 percent of the ball. But what we do in the end is to solve problems every single day.

“We don’t know today the problems we will have in March. And even if we play the best football we can play there are at least five teams in this league who can play as good. It’s about who reacts how in the crucial moments.”

After Wednesday’s trip to Middlesbrough, Liverpool are back in action against Everton in Monday’s Merseyside derby with Everton.