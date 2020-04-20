Barcelona star sparks Man Utd move talk after chats with Anthony Martial

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly been in contact with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial over what life is like at Old Trafford.

It comes following rumours that the Barcelona winger is being targeted by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a summer move, with his price tag slashed to just €60m.

The France international’s future is up in the air, as Barca continue to be linked with bringing back Neymar, in what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Dembele, 22, has had a tough time with injuries since his mega-money switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has made just five LaLiga appearances this season.

And despite both the player and club insisting that he is not going anywhere, a transfer away from the Catalan giants would appear to be the best solution for both parties.

According to Sport, via the Daily Star, both United and Arsenal are taking a close look at the former Rennes flyer.

The two Premier League outfits are both looking to sign wide players this summer, and a fit Dembele would certainly be a strong addition to both squads.

Barca are looking to balance the books after recently splashing out large amounts on the likes of Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Frenkie de Jong, while they are desperate to bring in Neymar and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer

Sport adds United would be the preferred destination for Dembele, who has been in close contact with fellow Frenchman Martial.

It has been stated that Dembele has asked him what life in Manchester is like ahead of a potential transfer to the north of England.

However, the report also states that both United and the Gunners have reservations over signing the attacker.

They are both particularly aware of his injury troubles, while even when fit his attitude has come under question at the Nou Camp.

Nevertheless, when fully fit and at the top of his game, Dembele is a special talent with incredible pace and dribbling skills who might just benefit from a complete change of scenery.

