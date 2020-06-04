Ousmane Dembele has made it clear to Barcelona’s hierarchy that he still wants to stay and fight for his future at Camp Nou despite an offer to join Liverpool.

The France attacker has struggled to live up to his £135.5million price tag since moving to Catalonia and has endured a frustrating season, struggling with injury and also being reprimanded for turning up late to training.

Barca are also currently dealing with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis – to such an extent that they even asked players to take a second pay cut – and are prepared to cash in on several of their high-profile first-team stars.

Dembele is regarded as one of the biggest names they could let leave, with Juventus already proposing to sign the World Cup winner in a swap deal for midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Liverpool are also known to have reignited their long-standing interest in the 23-year-old and view him as a better value target than Timo Werner – with Barca’s asking price as little as £40m while RB Leipzig will demand Werner’s £50m release clause is met, as reported on Metro.

According to Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds approached both Barcelona and the player’s camp over a season-long loan with an option to buy.

However, Metro adds that Dembele has no desire to quit the Nou Camp right now and has rebuffed Liverpool’s interest, as well as that of Juventus – stressing that he sees his future at Camp Nou and wants to win back his place.

The pacy attacker has only played five times for Barca in LaLiga this season, suffering a serious hamstring at the end of last year – so serious, in fact, that he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign – meaning that he is not registered to play when Spanish football finally gets back under way.

But despite his difficulties this season, Dembele is still highly thought of at Barca, with new boss Quique Setien prepared to give him a chance to redeem himself.

However, financial constraints may mean that Barca have to try and cash in on the player, leaving the door open to a move – whether Dembele wants one or not.

Meanwhile, Barcelona reportedly believe that both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez can replace Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp long term. Read more…