Ousted Man Utd legend David de Gea makes huge transfer decision, with move to one of two giants touted

Manchester United legend David de Gea has made up his mind regarding his next move, and a report has suggested signing with one of two giant clubs is now possible.

De Gea, 33, left Man Utd upon expiry of his contract last summer. The Red Devils opted against activating the one-year option in his deal in favour of attempting to negotiate fresh terms on vastly reduced wages.

However, despite the veteran stopper agreeing to extend his stay, United whipped their deal off the table at the eleventh hour and offered another new set of terms on an even lower salary.

De Gea took a dim view of United’s negotiating tactics and ultimately left the club as a free agent.

However, fast forward eight months and the legendary goalkeeper is still without a club.

The Athletic revealed Nottingham Forest attempted to sign De Gea in January. Elsewhere, a move to Newcastle was touted when Nick Pope suffered a serious shoulder injury in December.

The interest came and went without De Gea signing up, though according to the Sun, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

De Gea sets sights on LaLiga return

They state De Gea has determined his future must lay back in LaLiga and the veteran ‘is willing to wait for a chance.’

Given De Gea is unattached, he can sign with a new club at any time despite the transfer window being closed.

On the subject of where De Gea could go, the Sun list Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as viable options.

Real are currently without No 1 Thibaut Courtois who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen behind Andriy Lunin in the pecking order and is unlikely to be re-signed next season.

As such, the Sun suggest De Gea could finally secure his dream move to Real Madrid almost a decade after an infamous fax machine error torpedoed his transfer from Man Utd.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are cited and they are the club De Gea began his professional career with.

Diego Simeone’s side can call upon one of the game’s best between the sticks in Jan Oblak. Nonetheless, the Sun conclude De Gea would back himself to impress and win any doubters over despite being fully aware he’d only join either of the Madrid sides initially as cover.

