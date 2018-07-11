Out-of-favour duo handed big Liverpool olive branch by Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly handed a pair of out-of-favour frontmen a fresh chance to impress after insisting “everybody has a place” at Liverpool going forward.

The Reds boss watched his players record a 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Tranmere on Tuesday – though most of the headlines were taken by this unsavoury incident involving confidence-depleted Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

Klopp fielded two entirely different teams in each half, with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, who both spent at least part of last season away from Anfield on loan, introduced after the break.

The duo both face a fight to convince Klopp they’re worth a long-term future at Liverpool, and although neither managed a goal, with Rafa Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana on the scoresheet, the pair were handed something of an olive branch by their manager.

“They have all the quality, you can see that, you saw it four or five days ago that they are all really good football players, but it’s not to show and we have our ideas,” he told the club’s official website.

“The boys, we need them. We play the games, we have the training sessions, they are nice fellas so it’s nice to have them around and then let’s see how it fits at the end.

“But it’s all about the boys, my door is that wide open so why should I make a decision today? I watch the games, I lead the sessions and then I make a decision at a specific point, but that’s not today and it’s not next week so we have still time.

“Everybody has a place [here]. I would be really crazy if I would not give these boys a chance – they are fantastic players, they’ve played fantastic games, so we will see what happens.”