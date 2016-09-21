Out-of-favour Inter man linked with fresh £17m move to PL duo

Inter Milan are ready to sell Chelsea and Tottenham target Marcelo Brozovic in January, according to reports in the Italian media.

The 23-year-old Croatian is set to be sold by the Nerazzurri after barely figuring under new boss Franck de Boer – and Calcio Mercato claim they’d prefer to deal with an English side than to sell to a Serie A suitor.

Juventus have taken a fancy to Brozovic but Inter boss De Boer ‘doesn’t want to negotiate with a direct rival’.

Brozovic was rumoured to be interesting Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, only for the Blues to sign N’Golo Kante from Leicester instead, while the player has also been a long-term target for Tottenham.

However, news that they are ready to cash in has given the duo renewed hope of a deal.

De Boer publicly criticised the Croatia international over the weekend, challenging him to show more commitment in order to return to his starting line-up.

Brozovic, who impressed for his country at Euro 2016 in France this summer, is likely to command a fee of around £17million.