Out-of-favour pair to start for Man Utd, Pogba to miss FA Cup tie

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will start against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The pair were second-half subs in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night and both helped turn the game in United’s favour with Lukaku scoring with his first touch.

“There’ll be a few changes and they’ll get a chance,” said Solskjaer, who will give a Sanchez a first start under his reign after hamstring trouble.

“Some of them are itching now to play of course – Lukaku and Sanchez will start, that’s important for them because they need more game time.”

Paul Pogba is set to miss out on the Old Trafford tie after he was injured in a brutal challenge from Jonjo Shelvey in the second-half at St James’ Park.

The Newcastle midfielder escaped a yellow card in the incident, but Pogba is unlikely to play with Solskjaer focused on getting his star man fit on a warm-weather training break to Dubai.

“Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are out,” said Solskajer. “I’m not sure if Paul’s going to be ready, he got a knock against Newcastle.

“If Marouane Fellaini gets through the session today, it’s more or less a full squad.”

Speaking to MUTV though the Norwegian boss claimed there were no serious injuries in his squad.

“No injuries to be concerned about,” added Solskjaer, who has admitted his role in January transfers maybe a minimal one.

“Obviously our last match was Wednesday night and now it (the match) is on Saturday morning, so there will be a few changes.

“Many of them have played four games on the bounce and are feeling the Christmas period so there might be a couple of changes, or maybe a few more, but we’re ready for Reading.

“Definitely, players will get the chance. When they’re here, they’re good enough to play for Man United and you trust them, so I’m looking forward to it.”

