Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly has one name right at the very top of his Manchester United transfer shortlist to replace Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford amid incredible new claims suggesting the attacker could be allowed to make headline news by signing for Manchester City.

The Red Devils are gearing up for what will likely be the biggest summer in their histroy as British billionaire Ratcliffe looks to help restore Manchester United to the very top of English and European football. And after a thoroughly-underwhelming season at Old Trafford – which has seen under-fire manager Erik ten Hag wave the white flag on their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League – it seems no one is safe from what could prove the most defining periods in their history.

Ratcliffe has already made his presence felt behind the scenes with a number of significant appointments designed at assembling the very best in the business off the field. To that end, Omar Berrada is due to arrive as CEO, while Jean-Claude Blanc has been appointed as a director.

High-profile names Richard Arnold and John Murtough – the latter accused of wasting £518m of United’s funds – have departed, while Jason Wilcox has arrived as technical director, with Dan Ashworth due to follow as sporting director.

There could also yet be a change of manager too, with Wilcox charged with compiling a thorough audit on the suitability of Erik ten Hag to continue as first-team coach into a third year.

The Dutchman’s deal is due to expire in summer 2025 and speculation has been rife that he could be replaced.

Marcus Rashford: Man City transfer touted amid exit claims

However, it is the movement on the player front that will provide the most intrigue as the summer window fast approaches.

To that end, reports recently have claimed Ratcliffe is ready to put 12 high-profile Manchester United stars – with Rashford the headline name – up for sale this summer.

And with just 10 members of the first-team squad reportedly exempt from sale, it could be a very different looking United XI that takes the field next season.

Per the latest claims, however, Ratcliffe has not officially put Rashford up for sale; moreover, though, he would seriously consider offers for him were they to arrive this summer.

To that end, the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with his signature. The former are facing up to life after Kylian Mbappe, while the dethroned Bundesliga champions could also allow Leroy Sane to depart this summer. Rashford has been touted as potential replacements for both.

However, reports on Monday evening claimed Tottenham could make a shock play to bring the 131-goal forward to north London in what would be an eye-catching deal.

But those reports have nothing on fresh claims on Tuesday suggesting Rashford could emerge as a shock target for cross-town rivals, Manchester City, with such a notion brought to attention by our sister website, Football365.

Adding weight to what would surely be the most controversial transfer in modern times, it’s previously been claimed that City boss Pep Guardiola sees Rashford as the only United player he would accommodate at the Etihad.

Such a theory has also been given some substance by Tim Sherwood, who said recently of such a move: “In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” he told the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.”

Ratcliffe wants former Leeds favourite as Rashford replacement

Sherwood continued: “I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.

“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

Any sale of Rashford would likely net United a fee of around £80m, with the money certain to be reinvested into the side and, in particular, on landing a top-class replacement.

Now according to reports in Spain, Ratcliffe has already settled on the identity of his successor by moving for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 27-year-old moved to Camp Nou in summer 2022 in a deal that could ultimately be worth £55m after add-ons to Leeds.

Despite playing a part in 40 goals in his 84 games so far for the Blaugrana (19 goals and 21 assists), the 22-times capped Brazil winger has never truly been accepted by their supporters and has often found himself the subject of speculation linking him with a move away.

As a result, with Barca open to his potential sale, it’s claimed Ratcliffe – thanks to the recommendation of former Sporting CP teammate Bruno Fernandes – has made an enquiry over his availability.

Barcelona set Raphinha price amid Man Utd links

To that end, it’s claimed Barcelona are open to his sale for a fee of around €60m – virtually the fee paid to Leeds two summers ago.

Under the plan, it’s claimed Raphinha would slot into his preferred inverted right-wing position with Alejandro Garnacho moving to the left-wing flank he prefers as Rashford’s replacement.

United are also looking at Michael Olise as an option, though Crystal Palace’s valuation could yet put them off, with Rashford very much emerging as a viable alternative.

Such a move though would not be without his controversies and the 27-year-old would be burning major bridges with Leeds by returning to England and signing for their arch-rivals.

