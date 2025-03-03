The president of an ambitious Brazilian side has expressed his desire to make an audacious bid for Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players of all time and is still going strong at the grand old age of 40 for the Saudi Pro League team.

Despite that, questions have been asked about the Portugal star’s future as his contract expires this summer and it remains to be seen how much longer he can continue in the game.

Now, Portuguesa president Alex Bourgeois is trying to coax the former Real Madrid forward to the Sao Paulo outfit – despite them being in the fourth tier of Brazilian football.

Portuguesa – who also compete in the prestigious Campeonato Paulista with top Brazilian sides such as Santos, Palmeiras, and Corinthians – have tried to sign Ex-Monaco star Radamel Falcao and former Manchester United ace Nani in the past and now they want to go even bigger by recruiting Ronaldo.

He told CNN: “Reinforcement and rescue the pride of the Portuguese community here in Brazil, yes, that was exactly it (the attempt to sign Nani). We are behind and we will try for 2026, for the 2026 Paulistão, to bring in a great Portuguese.

“He’s the greatest Portuguese of all time, he’s the greatest personality in the world today. It would be great, but I can imagine how many people don’t offer anything related to Portugal to Cristiano Ronaldo, right?

“But it’s obvious that he’s a great Portuguese, and obviously, at some point, we’re going to have to try to talk.”

Ronaldo happy at Al-Nassr but future uncertain

At the turn of the year, the ex-United star made it clear he is very content in Saudi as he entered the last six months of his Al-Nassr deal.

“I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving,” he said.

“It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments.

“But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles.”

In late December, however, he refused to rule out a stunning, and unlikely, move to Manchester City, before saying in February that it made “no sense” to return to his first side Sporting CP.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Ronaldo was evaluating whether or not to extend his stay at Al-Nassr, return to his native Portugal, or retire – perhaps after the 2026 World Cup.

Either way, he won’t be short of options.

Ronaldo’s numbers at Al-Nassr

Since leaving United for a second time and joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, the ex-Juventus attacker has chalked up some remarkable numbers in the Middle East.

While it doesn’t seem like he will match his goal tally of 50 from last season, he still has 25 goals from 30 games this term so far.