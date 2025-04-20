Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Arsenal superstar Declan Rice would have chosen to join Manchester United instead in July 2023 if the Red Devils had done one thing.

Rice captained West Ham United to Europa Conference League glory in the 2022-23 season before opting to leave and take the next step in his career that summer. The all-action midfielder went on to sign for Arsenal in a huge £105million deal which smashed the Gunners’ transfer record.

Rice had been linked with a move to Man Utd across several transfer windows before then but ultimately decided to join Mikel Arteta’s exciting project at the Emirates.

The England star has helped to take Arsenal to the next level. While Arsenal have been unable to end their wait for Premier League glory, they could win the Champions League for the very first time this season.

Rice was the star performer across both legs as Arsenal beat holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Rice scored two incredible free-kicks in the first leg to get Arsenal on their way to a first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

On his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the former England defender has claimed that Rice would have snubbed Arsenal for a blockbuster move to Old Trafford if United had matched the wages on offer.

“The first tie killed it but they [Arsenal] were magnificent, I thought, over two legs,” Ferdinand said.

“Declan Rice, I think, you know when you look at players and go where was the moment he stood up and said, ‘guys, the top table, I’m at it’. I think this tie says that. Doing that against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion.

“And we [Manchester United] didn’t go and sign him. I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we’ll match what Arsenal pay’, I think Declan Rice would have chose Man United.”

DON’T MISS 👇

Deadly striker tells Chelsea he wants Arsenal move, ruining Enzo Maresca ‘steal’

Man Utd leading race for ‘excellent’ £70m forward with triple sale to fund deal

Man Utd missed out on Declan Rice deal

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he tried to sign Rice, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during his time at the club, only for the board to pursue different targets.

Rice could now be the standout player as Arsenal push to end the season with a sensational Champions League triumph, having seemingly missed out on another league title.

After the second leg against Madrid, both Ferdinand and fellow pundit Ally McCoist were full of praise for the 26-year-old.

“You need games like this in your career. You need to get to places like this to be properly judged,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s stood up against the holders of this trophy and he’s not just competed, he’s run the show, he’s run the show in both games.

“He’s put himself in another bracket, I think after these two games he’s in another bracket.”

McCoist added: “Over the two games, he’s been the outstanding player on the pitch.

“He was monumental. He was the best player on the pitch in both games. His level of performance was quite magnificent.”

Arsenal exit claim; United on verge of striker announcement

Meanwhile, Arsenal will supposedly inform Real Madrid if they intend to sell one of Rice’s top-class team-mates.

Elsewhere, a reporter believes United have ‘signed’ a world-class star after accelerating their pursuit of him.

The statement deal would give Ruben Amorim’s attack a much-needed boost.

Arsenal quiz: Leaver with the most appearances