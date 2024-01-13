‘Outstanding’ Chelsea star urged to snub Tottenham; Man City have made major ‘mistake’ selling ‘massive player’

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Conor Gallagher but Joe Cole thinks the midfielder must stay at Chelsea this month.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino conceded earlier this month that the England midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt, with negotiations over a new contract dragging on.

However, Cole thinks that Chelsea have to retain Gallagher’s services, who was ‘outstanding’ in a 1-0 win over Fulham earlier today.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said: “You’ve got to credit the boys for getting it over the line. Gallagher outstanding again. He must start February in a Chelsea shirt. I’m really pleased for Pochettino.”

Gallagher has undoubtedly been one of Chelsea’s most important players this season despite the team struggling for consistency as a whole.

The 23-year-old has started all but one of the Blues Premier League matches this season – with his one absence being due to suspension – making four assists in the process.

It’s clear to see why Tottenham are keen on signing him, but they will find it difficult to secure a deal without a sizeable offer this month.

Cole blasts Man City for selling Palmer

Cole has also been very impressed with Cole Palmer’s performances this season, who added to his goal tally by converting a penalty in the win over Fulham.

The attacking midfielder signed for the Londoners in the summer after they agreed on a £40m transfer fee with Manchester City.

Palmer is Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals in 18 outings so far and has also contributed four assists.

Cole thinks that Man City’s decision to sell Palmer is a major error.

“Man City don’t make mistakes but I think they have on this occasion.

“You want to come and watch him. Cole Palmer is going to be a massive player for this club.”

If Chelsea are to have any chance of qualifying for Europe this season, you would think that they need to keep hold of Gallagher this month, and hope Palmer keeps up his scoring form.

