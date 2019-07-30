Outstanding defensive star reveals why he snubbed Man Utd move

Inter Milan defender Diego Godin has confirmed why he turned down a move to Manchester United last year.

The 33-year-old recently joined the Italian giants on a free transfer after his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expired.

It brought an end to his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital, during which he made 389 appearances after joining from Villarreal in 2010.

However, Godin could have actually left Madrid in 2018, when then-United boss Jose Mourinho attempted to bring him to Old Trafford to improve a leaky United defence.

The Uruguay international has since revealed that he turned down offers from United, Manchester City and Juventus because he wanted to remain with Atletico.

“Yes, a year ago there were offers from Juventus, Manchester United, in the past also Man City,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But at that moment I had a contract in force with Atletico, I didn’t think of leaving. This time [move to Inter] it was different, I was near the end of my contract.”

Godin won the LaLiga title in 2014, two Europa Leagues and the Copa del Rey during his time with Atletico, however, his main focus now is on helping Antonio Conte’s Inter stop Juve’s domination in Italy.

“I can say that no club convinced me how Inter managed to,” Godin added.

“They came alive first and decidedly with more conviction than other clubs. They showed me the project: it’s ambitious, like me.

“And I liked the idea of ​​being part of it and being able to help Inter realise it.”

