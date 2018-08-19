Outstanding Liverpool star to earn new double-your-money deal

Liverpool are set to hand defender Andy Robertson a massive pay rise after an outstanding debut season at Anfield.

The Scotland international cost just £10million when he joined the Reds from Hull City last summer and has turned into arguably the Premier League’s best left-back.

The 24-year-old still has three years still to run on the deal he signed 13 months ago, but the Daily Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp has moved to extend his stay on Merseyside already – with plans to almost doubles his wages.

The former Dundee United star had to share left-back duties with Alberto Moreno and James Milner during the first few months of his time at Anfield but soon established himself as Klopp’s preferred option.

Talks are said to be planned with Liverpool’s hierachy and the deal is expected to wrapped up quickly.

Robertson, meanwhile, will be next in action on Monday night when Liverpool head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.