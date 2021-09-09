Overmars breaks silence on rumoured Arsenal hierarchy shake-up

Marc Overmars has responded to speculation he could arrive at Arsenal to shake up the club’s hierarchy after a disastrous start to the season.

After three fixtures, Arsenal sit bottom of the table without a goal scored. Defeats against Chelsea and Man City weren’t unexpected, though factoring in their 2-0 loss to Brentford, the end result is far from ideal.

Arsenal splashed out over £140m this summer on six new faces. Each of their new signings were under the age of 24, indicating a strategy shift by the club’s policy-makers.

However, as has always been the case in football, results on the pitch will dictate whether a club are deemed successful or not.

And after such a poor start, rumours had begun to swirl over Ajax Director of Football Overmars returning to North London.

The speculation began when Overmars’ former Arsenal team-mate, Ray Parlour, let slip a conversation with the Dutchman.

Parlour told talkSPORT when initially speaking of Edu’s credentials (via the Mirror): “Obviously he [Edu] worked in Brazil, even Marc Overmars – I’ve had a text off him before saying ‘Oh Ray, I need to go back to that club and sort it out.’

“Edu, they’ve gone with Edu. It’s a very important role you have got to play. Recruitment is so important, it’s very, very important for any club. I don’t know what the relationship is like with Mikel Arteta, I have not been around the guys.”

Overmars has now gone on record to Ajax TV to set the record straight. And while he admitted he has received offers to move elsewhere and would always consider a move, he remains adamant his work in Amsterdam remains unfinished.

“As I’ve said before a number of times we’re really enjoying ourselves,” said Overmars (via the Mirror). “We’re moving in the right direction. The four of us form good management and that’s important.

“We’re like a family, we’re close. And that’s important too. And who knows, we might have some good news soon. I’m not getting any younger. I’ve been offered the opportunity to go elsewhere too.

“That’s what happens and it’s always good to consider a move. But then I just think about how well things are going here. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. If your old shoes are still comfy, keep wearing them.”

Arsenal, West Ham monitoring ‘ideal’ Aubameyang replacement

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly found their ‘ideal replacement’ for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang but could have to fight for him with West Ham.

The Gunners will likely have a very different attack come this time next year. Alexandre Lacazette will almost certainly be gone because his contract expires at the end of the season. Eddie Nketiah is in the same boat. And their main man Aubameyang will have less than a year left on his deal if he’s still with at the Emirates.

He could therefore be shipped off so that the club can recoup a small chunk of the £58m they paid Borussia Dortmund for him.

According to Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervion, they have found the player they deem fit to fill Aubameyang’s boots.

They have their sights set on Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who took Europe by storm last season. The 24-year-old netted 18 goals in 38 LaLiga appearances and scored three braces in the Champions League.

Top Premier League sides were put on alert but it was the Hammers who emerged as favourites. Their attempts to sign him were in vain, though.

