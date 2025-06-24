Rangers target ambitious move for Liverpool left-back – sources

Rangers manager Russell Martin, who wants Owen Back of Liverpool

Rangers are making a bold move for promising young Liverpool full-back Owen Beck, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Gers aiming to secure his services on a permanent deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers view Beck, a versatile defender with attacking flair as a vital addition to their squad. However, Liverpool are focused on extending the 22-year-old left-back’s contract and sending him on loan to further his development, setting up a challenging transfer battle.

Beck has turned heads with strong performances during recent loan spells at Dundee and Blackburn Rovers, attracting interest from Championship clubs and European teams.

While the Welsh youngster’s season at Blackburn came to a premature end in April because of a hamstring injury, he did well when he played, scoring one goal in 24 Championship appearances for Rovers last season.

Despite the competition, Rangers are determined to bring Beck to Ibrox permanently.

Liverpool’s reluctance to sell, coupled with their high valuation of the Welsh left-back, makes this a tough deal to finalise for Rangers, who may need to offer a significant fee or explore a loan-to-buy arrangement to persuade the Premier League champions.

Under manager Russell Martin, Rangers are actively strengthening their squad. The Scottish Premiership side are about to sign right-back Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth, adding pace and quality to their defence

Rangers are also set to welcome experienced defender Conor Coady, whose leadership will be a major asset.

Additionally, Rangers are in talks to sign dynamic Peterborough United star Kwame Poku, signalling their ambition to compete for trophies and make an impact in Europe.

Landing Beck would be a major coup for Rangers, showcasing their intent to dominate Scottish football.

However, with Liverpool holding firm and rival clubs lurking, the deal remains complex. Rangers’ persistence and financial creativity will be key in negotiations.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on whether Rangers can overcome the odds to secure Beck’s signature and bolster their squad for the season ahead.

